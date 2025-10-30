Huey (HUEY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +17.78% Price Change (7D) +17.78%

Huey (HUEY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, HUEY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. HUEY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, HUEY has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +17.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Huey (HUEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.55K$ 12.55K $ 12.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.56K$ 13.56K $ 13.56K Circulation Supply 924.98M 924.98M 924.98M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Huey is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUEY is 924.98M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.56K.