The live HotKeySwap price today is 0.00298071 USD. Track real-time HOTKEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOTKEY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live HotKeySwap price today is 0.00298071 USD. Track real-time HOTKEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOTKEY price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About HOTKEY

HOTKEY Price Info

HOTKEY Official Website

HOTKEY Tokenomics

HOTKEY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

HotKeySwap Logo

HotKeySwap Price (HOTKEY)

Unlisted

1 HOTKEY to USD Live Price:

$0.00298071
$0.00298071$0.00298071
-2.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:56:37 (UTC+8)

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00295553
$ 0.00295553$ 0.00295553
24H Low
$ 0.00311081
$ 0.00311081$ 0.00311081
24H High

$ 0.00295553
$ 0.00295553$ 0.00295553

$ 0.00311081
$ 0.00311081$ 0.00311081

$ 0.581112
$ 0.581112$ 0.581112

$ 0.00173695
$ 0.00173695$ 0.00173695

-1.21%

-2.99%

+40.35%

+40.35%

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) real-time price is $0.00298071. Over the past 24 hours, HOTKEY traded between a low of $ 0.00295553 and a high of $ 0.00311081, showing active market volatility. HOTKEY's all-time high price is $ 0.581112, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00173695.

In terms of short-term performance, HOTKEY has changed by -1.21% over the past hour, -2.99% over 24 hours, and +40.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Market Information

$ 283.00K
$ 283.00K$ 283.00K

--
----

$ 283.00K
$ 283.00K$ 283.00K

95.00M
95.00M 95.00M

95,000,000.0
95,000,000.0 95,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HotKeySwap is $ 283.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOTKEY is 95.00M, with a total supply of 95000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.00K.

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ +0.0005734006.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ +0.0002804678.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ +0.000000277584258197.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.99%
30 Days$ +0.0005734006+19.24%
60 Days$ +0.0002804678+9.41%
90 Days$ +0.000000277584258197+0.01%

What is HotKeySwap (HOTKEY)

HotKeySwap is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project that introduces a seamless trading experience through an easy-to-use Telegram Mini App DEX, ensuring users can buy and sell instantly without compromising their private keys. This revolutionary platform is designed to offer a decentralized and self-custody trading environment, giving users full control of their crypto assets securely stored in their wallets. The platform operates on multiple networks, allowing users to level up their trading game across various decentralized exchanges efficiently.

One of the standout features of HotKeySwap is its gamified decentralized finance ecosystem called Seed Lab 24/7. Users can explore multiple passive income streams and participate in a lucrative referral program that empowers them to earn 30% lifetime rewards directly airdropped to their wallets. The project emphasizes the Crypto 2.0 revolution, offering users the chance to be part of a new sharing economy with cutting-edge mechanisms tailored for crypto enthusiasts. With features like bridging assets from any network, mining mechanisms, and a visually appealing interface on Telegram, HotKeySwap is poised to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and redefine the landscape of decentralized finance.

Get ready to revolutionize your trading experience by downloading Telegram and effortlessly swapping with HotKeySwap, where the power to choose and control your assets is in your hands. Join the Crypto 2.0 revolution and immerse yourself in a world of gamified rewards within the Seed Lab, symbolizing a new era in decentralized finance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Resource

Official Website

HotKeySwap Price Prediction (USD)

How much will HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HotKeySwap.

Check the HotKeySwap price prediction now!

HOTKEY to Local Currencies

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOTKEY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HotKeySwap (HOTKEY)

How much is HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) worth today?
The live HOTKEY price in USD is 0.00298071 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HOTKEY to USD price?
The current price of HOTKEY to USD is $ 0.00298071. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of HotKeySwap?
The market cap for HOTKEY is $ 283.00K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HOTKEY?
The circulating supply of HOTKEY is 95.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOTKEY?
HOTKEY achieved an ATH price of 0.581112 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOTKEY?
HOTKEY saw an ATL price of 0.00173695 USD.
What is the trading volume of HOTKEY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOTKEY is -- USD.
Will HOTKEY go higher this year?
HOTKEY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOTKEY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:56:37 (UTC+8)

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,128.53
$110,128.53$110,128.53

-1.23%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,902.95
$3,902.95$3,902.95

-1.23%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02641
$0.02641$0.02641

-28.21%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.60
$194.60$194.60

-1.09%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.1071
$3.1071$3.1071

+18.68%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,902.95
$3,902.95$3,902.95

-1.23%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,128.53
$110,128.53$110,128.53

-1.23%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.60
$194.60$194.60

-1.09%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5531
$2.5531$2.5531

-2.78%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19257
$0.19257$0.19257

+0.76%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7516
$0.7516$0.7516

+2,906.40%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001974
$0.00001974$0.00001974

+292.44%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000017362
$0.00000000000017362$0.00000000000017362

+204.38%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00651
$0.00651$0.00651

+225.50%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00855
$0.00855$0.00855

+71.00%