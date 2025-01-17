Homo Memetus Price (HOMO)
The live price of Homo Memetus (HOMO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 419.42K USD. HOMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Homo Memetus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 264.44K USD
- Homo Memetus price change within the day is -43.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 982.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOMO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Homo Memetus to USD was $ -0.000332949419893595.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Homo Memetus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Homo Memetus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Homo Memetus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000332949419893595
|-43.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Homo Memetus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.28%
-43.81%
-52.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Homo Memetus is an AI-driven trading platform that allows users to create and tokenize investment strategies. The project aims to abstract the complex process of trading by enabling users to input their investment ideas as simple prompts. An AI agent then interprets these prompts, creates a comprehensive strategy, and executes trades automatically. This system democratizes sophisticated investment strategies, making them accessible to a broader audience regardless of their financial expertise.
