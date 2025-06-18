Hipo Governance Token Price (HPO)
The live price of Hipo Governance Token (HPO) today is 0.01007707 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.04M USD. HPO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hipo Governance Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hipo Governance Token price change within the day is +0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 798.10M USD
During today, the price change of Hipo Governance Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hipo Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0016467393.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hipo Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0003976149.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hipo Governance Token to USD was $ -0.001454714823148072.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016467393
|-16.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003976149
|-3.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001454714823148072
|-12.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hipo Governance Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+0.55%
-9.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hipo is an innovative open-source liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain. With Hipo, users can stake their native Toncoins (TON) and receive Hipo Staked TON (hTON) tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent your staked TON and offer liquidity flexibility, allowing you to use them in various DeFi protocols while still earning staking rewards. We're submitting to list our governance token now, HPO.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hipo Governance Token (HPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HPO token's extensive tokenomics now!
