Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 46.32 24H High $ 49.27 All Time High $ 59.64 Lowest Price $ 29.77 Price Change (1H) -1.56% Price Change (1D) +0.06% Price Change (7D) +37.72%

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) real-time price is $48.17. Over the past 24 hours, HAKHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.32 and a high of $ 49.27, showing active market volatility. HAKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.64, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, HAKHYPE has changed by -1.56% over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and +37.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.17M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.17M Circulation Supply 148.78K Total Supply 148,780.5719964919

The current Market Cap of Harmonix kHYPE is $ 7.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 148.78K, with a total supply of 148780.5719964919. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.17M.