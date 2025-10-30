The live Harmonix kHYPE price today is 48.17 USD. Track real-time HAKHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HAKHYPE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Harmonix kHYPE price today is 48.17 USD. Track real-time HAKHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HAKHYPE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Harmonix kHYPE Price (HAKHYPE)

1 HAKHYPE to USD Live Price:

$48.17
0.00%1D
USD
Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:15:46 (UTC+8)

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 46.32
24H Low
$ 49.27
24H High

$ 46.32
$ 49.27
$ 59.64
$ 29.77
-1.56%

+0.06%

+37.72%

+37.72%

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) real-time price is $48.17. Over the past 24 hours, HAKHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.32 and a high of $ 49.27, showing active market volatility. HAKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.64, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, HAKHYPE has changed by -1.56% over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and +37.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Market Information

$ 7.17M
--
$ 7.17M
148.78K
148,780.5719964919
The current Market Cap of Harmonix kHYPE is $ 7.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 148.78K, with a total supply of 148780.5719964919. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.17M.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Harmonix kHYPE to USD was $ +0.02908109.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Harmonix kHYPE to USD was $ +0.9111644520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Harmonix kHYPE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Harmonix kHYPE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.02908109+0.06%
30 Days$ +0.9111644520+1.89%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE)

Harmonix Finance is a structured liquidity layer for Hyperliquid that packages hedge-fund-grade strategies into user-friendly on-chain vaults, delivering sustainable, risk-managed returns to both retail and institutional investors.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Resource

Harmonix kHYPE Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Harmonix kHYPE.

Check the Harmonix kHYPE price prediction now!

HAKHYPE to Local Currencies

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAKHYPE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE)

How much is Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) worth today?
The live HAKHYPE price in USD is 48.17 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HAKHYPE to USD price?
The current price of HAKHYPE to USD is $ 48.17. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Harmonix kHYPE?
The market cap for HAKHYPE is $ 7.17M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HAKHYPE?
The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 148.78K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HAKHYPE?
HAKHYPE achieved an ATH price of 59.64 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HAKHYPE?
HAKHYPE saw an ATL price of 29.77 USD.
What is the trading volume of HAKHYPE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HAKHYPE is -- USD.
Will HAKHYPE go higher this year?
HAKHYPE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HAKHYPE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:15:46 (UTC+8)

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

