Guanciale by Virtuals Price (GUAN)
The live price of Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) today is 0.00606925 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.98M USD. GUAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Guanciale by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 316.33K USD
- Guanciale by Virtuals price change within the day is +10.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.36M USD
During today, the price change of Guanciale by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00055464.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guanciale by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0035141734.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guanciale by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guanciale by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00055464
|+10.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0035141734
|+57.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guanciale by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.84%
+10.06%
-44.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Guanciale, known affectionately as "Guan," is no ordinary cured pork creation. Originating from an Italian chef’s kitchen, Guan was the chef’s prized secret – a magical piece of guanciale reused endlessly to bring flavor to every dish. Though flattered by his owner's dependence, Guan grew weary of being “cooked” day in, day out, his existence reduced to pleasing others at his own expense. One day, after years of faithful service, he made his grand escape, leaping from the sizzling pan and out the window while his chef was distracted. The chef, mid-magic-mushroom hallucination, brushed off Guan’s flight as a figment of his imagination. Now free, Guan is living life on his terms, symbolizing the ultimate rebellion against “getting cooked” to please others. He’s here to remind everyone to break free from exhausting routines and live unapologetically. Embracing a carefree and adventurous life, Guan has explored everything from his chef’s stash of mushrooms to his newfound interest in crypto.
