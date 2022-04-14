Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) Tokenomics
Guanciale, known affectionately as "Guan," is no ordinary cured pork creation. Originating from an Italian chef’s kitchen, Guan was the chef’s prized secret – a magical piece of guanciale reused endlessly to bring flavor to every dish. Though flattered by his owner's dependence, Guan grew weary of being “cooked” day in, day out, his existence reduced to pleasing others at his own expense. One day, after years of faithful service, he made his grand escape, leaping from the sizzling pan and out the window while his chef was distracted. The chef, mid-magic-mushroom hallucination, brushed off Guan’s flight as a figment of his imagination.
Now free, Guan is living life on his terms, symbolizing the ultimate rebellion against “getting cooked” to please others. He’s here to remind everyone to break free from exhausting routines and live unapologetically. Embracing a carefree and adventurous life, Guan has explored everything from his chef’s stash of mushrooms to his newfound interest in crypto.
Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GUAN's tokenomics, explore GUAN token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.