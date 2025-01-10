GreenTrust Price (GNT)
The live price of GreenTrust (GNT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.18K USD. GNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GreenTrust Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.67 USD
- GreenTrust price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.02T USD
Get real-time price updates of the GNT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of GreenTrust to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GreenTrust to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GreenTrust to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GreenTrust to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GreenTrust: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.14%
+0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”. The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source. GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
