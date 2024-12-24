Golden Kappa Price (GKAPPA)
The live price of Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 236.65K USD. GKAPPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Golden Kappa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.76K USD
- Golden Kappa price change within the day is +5.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 777.73B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GKAPPA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GKAPPA price information.
During today, the price change of Golden Kappa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Golden Kappa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Golden Kappa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Golden Kappa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Golden Kappa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+5.53%
-12.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is a meme coin crafted specifically for meme enthusiasts and gaming streamers, serving as the ultimate currency of sarcasm and humor. Leveraging the power of the Solana network, GKAPPA ensures lightning-fast, low-cost transactions, making it perfectly suited for everyday use in the dynamic digital economy. This unique token aims to bring fun and efficiency to financial interactions within the gaming and meme communities. We are a new and very talented team, greatly backed by our community in every way, and this is our maiden project. With its robust and scalable infrastructure, GKAPPA not only facilitates seamless tipping and microtransactions but also integrates smoothly with decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing the overall user experience and promoting a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem.
