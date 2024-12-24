Goldcoin Price (GLC)
The live price of Goldcoin (GLC) today is 0.01674305 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.18M USD. GLC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goldcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.41K USD
- Goldcoin price change within the day is -6.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLC price information.
During today, the price change of Goldcoin to USD was $ -0.00115608304597576.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goldcoin to USD was $ -0.0094484815.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goldcoin to USD was $ +0.0395964710.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goldcoin to USD was $ +0.010723192099132269.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00115608304597576
|-6.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0094484815
|-56.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0395964710
|+236.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010723192099132269
|+178.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Goldcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-6.45%
-25.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Goldcoin is a digital cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Goldcoin plans to leverage on its recognizable name, that is "Gold" which is easily recognizable by the global population as a store of value. Goldcoin claimed to have a multi-pool resistant client that would help secure the network from a 51% attack. You can download a Goldcoin wallet on all major platforms namely, Windows, OSX, Linux, and Android.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
