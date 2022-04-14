Discover key insights into Goldcoin (GLC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Goldcoin (GLC) Information

Goldcoin is a digital cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Goldcoin plans to leverage on its recognizable name, that is "Gold" which is easily recognizable by the global population as a store of value.

Goldcoin claimed to have a multi-pool resistant client that would help secure the network from a 51% attack.

You can download a Goldcoin wallet on all major platforms namely, Windows, OSX, Linux, and Android.