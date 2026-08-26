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The live Geode Chain price today is 0.00236824 USD.GEODE market cap is 27,824,040 USD. Track real-time GEODE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Geode Chain price today is 0.00236824 USD.GEODE market cap is 27,824,040 USD. Track real-time GEODE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Geode Chain Price (GEODE)

Unlisted

1 GEODE to USD Live Price:

$0.00236824
$0.00236824$0.00236824
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Geode Chain (GEODE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:44:12 (UTC+8)

Geode Chain Price Today

The live Geode Chain (GEODE) price today is $ 0.00236824, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEODE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00236824 per GEODE.

Geode Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,824,040, with a circulating supply of 11.75B GEODE. During the last 24 hours, GEODE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00349236, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEODE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 476.42.

Geode Chain (GEODE) Market Information

$ 27.82M
$ 27.82M$ 27.82M

$ 476.42
$ 476.42$ 476.42

$ 27.82M
$ 27.82M$ 27.82M

11.75B
11.75B 11.75B

11,757,707,662.61857
11,757,707,662.61857 11,757,707,662.61857

The current Market Cap of Geode Chain is $ 27.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 476.42. The circulating supply of GEODE is 11.75B, with a total supply of 11757707662.61857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.82M.

Geode Chain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00349236
$ 0.00349236$ 0.00349236

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Geode Chain

Geode Chain (GEODE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GEODE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Geode Chain (GEODE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Geode Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Geode Chain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GEODE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Geode Chain Price Prediction.

What is Geode Chain (GEODE)

Geode Chain is an independent layer one chain plus a native suite of decentralized apps designed to make the entire decentralized world accessible to everyday people.

Geode, built using the Substrate/Polkadot SDK, runs on a Nominated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism called BABE and separate finality called GRANDPA.

Geode offers 1000 transactions per second on the layer one, multiplying that capability as layer 2 chains are added. Fees are low and finality is 6 seconds.

The Geode Chain project began in February of 2022. See GeodeChain.com for details.

Geode's native decentralized app suite includes:

  • Social (ads pay YOU, no algorithm, pure feeds)
  • Private Messaging (encrypted, disappearing)
  • Market (P2P buy/sell, Zeno's affiliate program, products/services)
  • Life and Work (resumes, IP registration)
  • Surveys
  • Domain Name Service (DNS)
  • Cross Chain dApp Search (find and research apps on other chains, save your favorites to access anytime)
  • AI User Agents (make accounts, navigate the portal, reach out across chains)
  • Gaming (decentralized AI-driven games on chain)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Geode Chain

What is the current market price of GEODE?

It's currently valued at $0.00236824, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Geode Chain have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, GEODE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for GEODE?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of GEODE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Geode Chain?

It has traded between $0.0 and $0.0, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of GEODE on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated GEODE is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Geode Chain

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:44:12 (UTC+8)

Geode Chain (GEODE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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