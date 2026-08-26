Geode Chain Price Today

The live Geode Chain (GEODE) price today is $ 0.00236824, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEODE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00236824 per GEODE.

Geode Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,824,040, with a circulating supply of 11.75B GEODE. During the last 24 hours, GEODE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00349236, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEODE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 476.42.

Geode Chain (GEODE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.82M$ 27.82M $ 27.82M Volume (24H) $ 476.42$ 476.42 $ 476.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.82M$ 27.82M $ 27.82M Circulation Supply 11.75B 11.75B 11.75B Total Supply 11,757,707,662.61857 11,757,707,662.61857 11,757,707,662.61857

The current Market Cap of Geode Chain is $ 27.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 476.42. The circulating supply of GEODE is 11.75B, with a total supply of 11757707662.61857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.82M.