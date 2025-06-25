Gecko Inu Price (GEC)
The live price of Gecko Inu (GEC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 420.54K USD. GEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gecko Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gecko Inu price change within the day is +11.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 66.19T USD
During today, the price change of Gecko Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gecko Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gecko Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gecko Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gecko Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+11.78%
-4.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are the most friendly lizard on AVAX—Gecko Inu! Founded by well-respected members with a high AVAX culture. GEC is a community-driven project and will be only for the community. The contract has been fully renounced and liquidity has been burned.
