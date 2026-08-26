Gauntlet USDT Balanced Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDT Balanced (GTUSDTB) price today is $ 1.027, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDTB to USD conversion rate is $ 1.027 per GTUSDTB.

Gauntlet USDT Balanced currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,637,587, with a circulating supply of 1.59M GTUSDTB. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDTB traded between $ 1.018 (low) and $ 1.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.048, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GTUSDTB moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USDT Balanced (GTUSDTB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 1.59M 1.59M 1.59M Total Supply 1,593,951.399958959 1,593,951.399958959 1,593,951.399958959

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDT Balanced is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDTB is 1.59M, with a total supply of 1593951.399958959. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.