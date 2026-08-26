GAIB AID Price Today

The live GAIB AID (AID) price today is $ 0.99619, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99619 per AID.

GAIB AID currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,037,772, with a circulating supply of 20.11M AID. During the last 24 hours, AID traded between $ 0.996037 (low) and $ 0.996224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.574183.

In short-term performance, AID moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.53.

GAIB AID (AID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.04M$ 20.04M $ 20.04M Volume (24H) $ 23.53$ 23.53 $ 23.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.04M$ 20.04M $ 20.04M Circulation Supply 20.11M 20.11M 20.11M Total Supply 20,114,412.80111906 20,114,412.80111906 20,114,412.80111906

The current Market Cap of GAIB AID is $ 20.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.53. The circulating supply of AID is 20.11M, with a total supply of 20114412.80111906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.04M.