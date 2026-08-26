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The live GAIB AID price today is 0.99619 USD.AID market cap is 20,037,772 USD. Track real-time AID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GAIB AID price today is 0.99619 USD.AID market cap is 20,037,772 USD. Track real-time AID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GAIB AID Price (AID)

Unlisted

1 AID to USD Live Price:

$0.996126
$0.996126$0.996126
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GAIB AID (AID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:38:28 (UTC+8)

GAIB AID Price Today

The live GAIB AID (AID) price today is $ 0.99619, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99619 per AID.

GAIB AID currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,037,772, with a circulating supply of 20.11M AID. During the last 24 hours, AID traded between $ 0.996037 (low) and $ 0.996224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.574183.

In short-term performance, AID moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.53.

GAIB AID (AID) Market Information

$ 20.04M
$ 20.04M$ 20.04M

$ 23.53
$ 23.53$ 23.53

$ 20.04M
$ 20.04M$ 20.04M

20.11M
20.11M 20.11M

20,114,412.80111906
20,114,412.80111906 20,114,412.80111906

The current Market Cap of GAIB AID is $ 20.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.53. The circulating supply of AID is 20.11M, with a total supply of 20114412.80111906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.04M.

GAIB AID Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.996037
$ 0.996037$ 0.996037
24H Low
$ 0.996224
$ 0.996224$ 0.996224
24H High

$ 0.996037
$ 0.996037$ 0.996037

$ 0.996224
$ 0.996224$ 0.996224

$ 1.23
$ 1.23$ 1.23

$ 0.574183
$ 0.574183$ 0.574183

+0.00%

-0.03%

-0.18%

-0.18%

Price Prediction for GAIB AID

GAIB AID (AID) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AID in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GAIB AID (AID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GAIB AID could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GAIB AID will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AID price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GAIB AID Price Prediction.

What is GAIB AID (AID)

GAIB is the world’s first economic layer for AI infrastructure, transforming real-world AI assets—GPUs, robotics, and AI energy systems—into tradable, reward-bearing onchain instruments. By bridging decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity with AI infrastructure assets, GAIB unlocks a trillion-dollar opportunity at the intersection of AI, Robotics, RWA & DeFi.

AID is the first product built on GAIB’s economic layer, designed as a synthetic dollar fully backed by the U.S. treasury and stable assets. While sAID (staked AID) is the receipt token issued when AID is staked into GAIB’s ERC-4626 vaults, representing the proportional ownership in GAIB’s diversified portfolio of real-world AI compute infra & Robotics financing deals and a reserve of treasury bills. Through sAID, investors gain direct exposure to real-world AI infra with sustainable AI-driven yields, while preserving liquidity to enable broader participation across DeFi markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GAIB AID

What is the current market price of AID?

It's currently valued at $0.99619, reflecting a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does GAIB AID have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, AID shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for AID?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of AID. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for GAIB AID?

It has traded between $0.996037 and $0.996224, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of AID on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated AID is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GAIB AID

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:38:28 (UTC+8)

GAIB AID (AID) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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