Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 751.67K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 751.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00465516
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00054168
Current Price:
$ 0.0007524
Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Information

Meet Fyni — the first-ever Hyper Personalized Financial AI Agent with a complete view of user portfolios across CeFi and DeFi

Powered by KryptosConnect, Fyni taps into 5000+ integrations spanning exchanges, wallets, and on/off-chain protocols, giving it the richest financial context of any AI agent

Official Website:
https://fyni.ai

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FYNI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FYNI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

