What is fxhash (FXH)

The $FXH protocol is a powerful foundation for creating, collecting, and evolving generative art in ways that push artistic potential to new levels. $FXH is the foundation of a new art economy that transforms how we create, collect, and value digital art. And as the backbone of an entirely new creative paradigm for tokenized art, $FXH is much more than just an airdrop.The protocol introduces three visionary components that merge art + finance: $FXH token, art coins, open-form. You can use $FXH to launch or participate in art coin launches, collect and interact with open-form projects, provide liquidity, or hold for governance rights as the protocol evolves. The $FXH protocol and first open-form collection launch in June, with more to follow. Roadmap? The $FXH Protocol is for code-based generative art at first but will quickly expand to AI, limited series, and digital artworks

People Also Ask: Other Questions About fxhash (FXH) How much is fxhash (FXH) worth today? The live FXH price in USD is 0.00594067 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FXH to USD price? $ 0.00594067 . Check out The current price of FXH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of fxhash? The market cap for FXH is $ 3.09M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FXH? The circulating supply of FXH is 520.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FXH? FXH achieved an ATH price of 0.03486908 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FXH? FXH saw an ATL price of 0.00382405 USD . What is the trading volume of FXH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FXH is -- USD . Will FXH go higher this year? FXH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FXH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

