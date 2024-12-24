Fujimoto Price (FUJI)
The live price of Fujimoto (FUJI) today is 0.00100589 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.01M USD. FUJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fujimoto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.86K USD
- Fujimoto price change within the day is +8.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Fujimoto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fujimoto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fujimoto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fujimoto to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fujimoto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
+8.14%
-40.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fujimoto is an elderly homeless Japanese man who launched his own cryptocurrency, $FUJI. He writes funny tweets about $FUJI, pachinko, his life and general wisdom. He will often post accompanying pictures of his lifestyle, whether it be eating ramen, or working on his art at the internet cafe. He is very witty so naturally his tweets garner a lot of attention. Rumor has it he is cousins with Satoshi Nakamoto.
