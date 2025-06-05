Frostic Price (FROST)
The live price of Frostic (FROST) today is 0.00355621 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.78M USD. FROST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frostic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frostic price change within the day is -1.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of Frostic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frostic to USD was $ +0.0010986928.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frostic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frostic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010986928
|+30.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frostic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-1.61%
-8.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Frostic is the AI Operating System for Character IP, powering a new generation of AI-native characters that can think, speak, create, and monetize. It allows creators, brands, and communities to deploy fully expressive digital twins across platforms, enabling content generation, interaction, and monetization through character-driven agents. Launched exclusively on the Abstract Chain, the blockchain known for hosting some of the most valuable Character IP and offering seamless onboarding.
