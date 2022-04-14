Frostic (FROST) Tokenomics
Frostic (FROST) Information
Frostic is the AI Operating System for Character IP, powering a new generation of AI-native characters that can think, speak, create, and monetize.
It allows creators, brands, and communities to deploy fully expressive digital twins across platforms, enabling content generation, interaction, and monetization through character-driven agents.
Launched exclusively on the Abstract Chain, the blockchain known for hosting some of the most valuable Character IP and offering seamless onboarding.
Frostic (FROST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frostic (FROST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Frostic (FROST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Frostic (FROST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FROST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FROST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
