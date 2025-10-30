Froggi ($FROGGI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0015185 $ 0.0015185 $ 0.0015185 24H Low $ 0.00159802 $ 0.00159802 $ 0.00159802 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0015185$ 0.0015185 $ 0.0015185 24H High $ 0.00159802$ 0.00159802 $ 0.00159802 All Time High $ 0.00854903$ 0.00854903 $ 0.00854903 Lowest Price $ 0.00135168$ 0.00135168 $ 0.00135168 Price Change (1H) +0.09% Price Change (1D) +0.94% Price Change (7D) +12.18% Price Change (7D) +12.18%

Froggi ($FROGGI) real-time price is $0.00155366. Over the past 24 hours, $FROGGI traded between a low of $ 0.0015185 and a high of $ 0.00159802, showing active market volatility. $FROGGI's all-time high price is $ 0.00854903, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00135168.

In terms of short-term performance, $FROGGI has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, +0.94% over 24 hours, and +12.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Froggi ($FROGGI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 119.25K$ 119.25K $ 119.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.25K$ 119.25K $ 119.25K Circulation Supply 76.74M 76.74M 76.74M Total Supply 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0

The current Market Cap of Froggi is $ 119.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $FROGGI is 76.74M, with a total supply of 76740000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.25K.