The live Frog X Toad 6900 price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Frog X Toad 6900 Logo

Frog X Toad 6900 Price (FXT)

Unlisted

1 FXT to USD Live Price:

--
----
-11.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:08:18 (UTC+8)

Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.27%

-11.95%

-30.17%

-30.17%

Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FXT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FXT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FXT has changed by -1.27% over the past hour, -11.95% over 24 hours, and -30.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Market Information

$ 30.09K
$ 30.09K$ 30.09K

--
----

$ 30.09K
$ 30.09K$ 30.09K

69.00B
69.00B 69.00B

69,000,000,000.0
69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Frog X Toad 6900 is $ 30.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FXT is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.09K.

Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Frog X Toad 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frog X Toad 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frog X Toad 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frog X Toad 6900 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.95%
30 Days$ 0-34.73%
60 Days$ 0-87.45%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT)

$FXT is an Ethereum-native meme coin born from the unlikely friendship of Frog and Toad. Inspired by Arnold Lobel’s timeless characters, $FXT blends wholesome nostalgia with crypto chaos.

At its core, $FXT is about community, storytelling, and survival in the wilds of the blockchain hopping over rugs, holding strong through dips, and laughing together along the way. The project celebrates loyalty, deep lore, and the belief that crypto should be as fun as it is freeing.

Whether you’re here for the memes, the camaraderie, or the chance to be part of a unique ETH-native culture, $FXT is your ticket to a space where friendship is the ultimate alpha.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Frog X Toad 6900 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Frog X Toad 6900.

Check the Frog X Toad 6900 price prediction now!

FXT to Local Currencies

Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT)

How much is Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) worth today?
The live FXT price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FXT to USD price?
The current price of FXT to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Frog X Toad 6900?
The market cap for FXT is $ 30.09K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FXT?
The circulating supply of FXT is 69.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FXT?
FXT achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FXT?
FXT saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of FXT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FXT is -- USD.
Will FXT go higher this year?
FXT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FXT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

