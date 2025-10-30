Fox inu (FINU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00240491 $ 0.00240491 $ 0.00240491 24H Low $ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00240491$ 0.00240491 $ 0.00240491 24H High $ 0.00291938$ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 All Time High $ 0.00865818$ 0.00865818 $ 0.00865818 Lowest Price $ 0.00134613$ 0.00134613 $ 0.00134613 Price Change (1H) -0.85% Price Change (1D) +8.18% Price Change (7D) +5.94% Price Change (7D) +5.94%

Fox inu (FINU) real-time price is $0.0028446. Over the past 24 hours, FINU traded between a low of $ 0.00240491 and a high of $ 0.00291938, showing active market volatility. FINU's all-time high price is $ 0.00865818, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00134613.

In terms of short-term performance, FINU has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, +8.18% over 24 hours, and +5.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fox inu (FINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.23K$ 281.23K $ 281.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 281.23K$ 281.23K $ 281.23K Circulation Supply 98.86M 98.86M 98.86M Total Supply 98,862,777.11371821 98,862,777.11371821 98,862,777.11371821

The current Market Cap of Fox inu is $ 281.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M, with a total supply of 98862777.11371821. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.23K.