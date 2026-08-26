ForgeOracle Price Today

The live ForgeOracle (FORGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FORGE.

ForgeOracle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,972, with a circulating supply of 99.00B FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved -- in the last hour and +26.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ForgeOracle (FORGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.97K$ 35.97K $ 35.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.97K$ 35.97K $ 35.97K Circulation Supply 99.00B 99.00B 99.00B Total Supply 99,000,000,000.0 99,000,000,000.0 99,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ForgeOracle is $ 35.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORGE is 99.00B, with a total supply of 99000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.97K.