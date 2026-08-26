ForeverMoney Price Today

The live ForeverMoney (SN98) price today is $ 0.673742, with a 4.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN98 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.673742 per SN98.

ForeverMoney currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,306,833, with a circulating supply of 3.44M SN98. During the last 24 hours, SN98 traded between $ 0.662321 (low) and $ 0.764325 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.00817977.

In short-term performance, SN98 moved +0.45% in the last hour and +20.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.38K.

ForeverMoney (SN98) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.31M$ 2.31M $ 2.31M Volume (24H) $ 30.38K$ 30.38K $ 30.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.31M$ 2.31M $ 2.31M Circulation Supply 3.44M 3.44M 3.44M Total Supply 3,441,816.547327488 3,441,816.547327488 3,441,816.547327488

The current Market Cap of ForeverMoney is $ 2.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.38K. The circulating supply of SN98 is 3.44M, with a total supply of 3441816.547327488. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.31M.