foreskin Price Today

The live foreskin (HOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 51.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOOD.

foreskin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,276, with a circulating supply of 862.80M HOOD. During the last 24 hours, HOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00158288, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOOD moved -0.04% in the last hour and +193.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

foreskin (HOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.28K$ 49.28K $ 49.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.28K$ 49.28K $ 49.28K Circulation Supply 862.80M 862.80M 862.80M Total Supply 862,796,832.9609381 862,796,832.9609381 862,796,832.9609381

The current Market Cap of foreskin is $ 49.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOOD is 862.80M, with a total supply of 862796832.9609381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.28K.