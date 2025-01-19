Fluffys Price (FLUFF)
The live price of Fluffys (FLUFF) today is 0.00189297 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fluffys Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 179.95K USD
- Fluffys price change within the day is +16.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fluffys to USD was $ +0.00026359.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluffys to USD was $ +0.0005637921.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluffys to USD was $ -0.0000076742.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluffys to USD was $ +0.0002962901864241892.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026359
|+16.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005637921
|+29.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000076742
|-0.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002962901864241892
|+18.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluffys: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+16.18%
+40.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fluffys is a SPL404 on Solana, blending Memecoin and NFT cultures into one. FLUFF the most memeable memecoin in existence. it’s time for FLUFF to take reign FLUFF is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboAssFlokiMoon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. FLUFF is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $FLUFF is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $FLUFF show you the way.
