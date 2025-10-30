Finna AI (FINNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00005951 $ 0.00005951 $ 0.00005951 24H Low $ 0.00006221 $ 0.00006221 $ 0.00006221 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00005951$ 0.00005951 $ 0.00005951 24H High $ 0.00006221$ 0.00006221 $ 0.00006221 All Time High $ 0.00201926$ 0.00201926 $ 0.00201926 Lowest Price $ 0.00005947$ 0.00005947 $ 0.00005947 Price Change (1H) -0.93% Price Change (1D) -0.85% Price Change (7D) -6.10% Price Change (7D) -6.10%

Finna AI (FINNA) real-time price is $0.00005968. Over the past 24 hours, FINNA traded between a low of $ 0.00005951 and a high of $ 0.00006221, showing active market volatility. FINNA's all-time high price is $ 0.00201926, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005947.

In terms of short-term performance, FINNA has changed by -0.93% over the past hour, -0.85% over 24 hours, and -6.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Finna AI (FINNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.68K$ 59.68K $ 59.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.68K$ 59.68K $ 59.68K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,982,459.5511461 999,982,459.5511461 999,982,459.5511461

The current Market Cap of Finna AI is $ 59.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINNA is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999982459.5511461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.68K.