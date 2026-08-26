Fiamma BTC Price Today

The live Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) price today is $ 61,009, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIABTC to USD conversion rate is $ 61,009 per FIABTC.

Fiamma BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,018,647, with a circulating supply of 16.70 FIABTC. During the last 24 hours, FIABTC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 132,563, while the all-time low was $ 58,037.

In short-term performance, FIABTC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.24.

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Volume (24H) $ 47.24$ 47.24 $ 47.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 16.70 16.70 16.70 Total Supply 16.69676922 16.69676922 16.69676922

The current Market Cap of Fiamma BTC is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.24. The circulating supply of FIABTC is 16.70, with a total supply of 16.69676922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.