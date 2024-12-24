Ferro Price (FER)
The live price of Ferro (FER) today is 0.00473803 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.41M USD. FER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ferro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.00K USD
- Ferro price change within the day is -1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.35B USD
During today, the price change of Ferro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ferro to USD was $ -0.0014329465.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ferro to USD was $ +0.0024262262.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ferro to USD was $ +0.0011140143571800014.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014329465
|-30.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0024262262
|+51.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011140143571800014
|+30.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ferro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-1.25%
-6.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Built on the Cronos blockchain, Ferro Protocol is a StableSwap AMM protocol that allows users to exchange with low slippage and minimum fee and farm tokens by creating more efficient pools consisting of highly correlated assets, as well as allowing better composability between protocols in the Cronos ecosystem. Ferro Protocol offers two main features: 1. Ferro Swap Users can exchange one token with another with customisable slippage as long as both tokens are available in any of the pools within the protocol. 2. Liquidity Pools Users can become liquidity providers and earn incentives by staking their LP tokens into the liquidity farm. You will be rewarded with our native tokens $FER together with the opportunity to lock your tokens with different maturity options to boost your returns and share revenue from the protocol swap fees.
