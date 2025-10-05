farthouse (FARTHOUSE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00012311, 24H High $ 0.00014267, All Time High $ 0.00198369, Lowest Price $ 0.00009989, Price Change (1H) -0.47%, Price Change (1D) -10.40%, Price Change (7D) -36.24%

farthouse (FARTHOUSE) real-time price is $0.00012606. Over the past 24 hours, FARTHOUSE traded between a low of $ 0.00012311 and a high of $ 0.00014267, showing active market volatility. FARTHOUSE's all-time high price is $ 0.00198369, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009989.

In terms of short-term performance, FARTHOUSE has changed by -0.47% over the past hour, -10.40% over 24 hours, and -36.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

farthouse (FARTHOUSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.59K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.59K, Circulation Supply 996.24M, Total Supply 996,238,315.590433

The current Market Cap of farthouse is $ 125.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FARTHOUSE is 996.24M, with a total supply of 996238315.590433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.59K.