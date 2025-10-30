FartCoin (FART) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00545885 $ 0.00545885 $ 0.00545885 24H Low $ 0.00622493 $ 0.00622493 $ 0.00622493 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00545885$ 0.00545885 $ 0.00545885 24H High $ 0.00622493$ 0.00622493 $ 0.00622493 All Time High $ 0.0192503$ 0.0192503 $ 0.0192503 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.12% Price Change (1D) -9.46% Price Change (7D) -9.03% Price Change (7D) -9.03%

FartCoin (FART) real-time price is $0.00556467. Over the past 24 hours, FART traded between a low of $ 0.00545885 and a high of $ 0.00622493, showing active market volatility. FART's all-time high price is $ 0.0192503, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FART has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -9.46% over 24 hours, and -9.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FartCoin (FART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.49K$ 386.49K $ 386.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.49K$ 386.49K $ 386.49K Circulation Supply 69.42M 69.42M 69.42M Total Supply 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0

The current Market Cap of FartCoin is $ 386.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FART is 69.42M, with a total supply of 69420000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.49K.