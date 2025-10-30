EVA (EVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00159008$ 0.00159008 $ 0.00159008 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.80% Price Change (1D) -6.11% Price Change (7D) +37.50% Price Change (7D) +37.50%

EVA (EVA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, EVA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. EVA's all-time high price is $ 0.00159008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, EVA has changed by -2.80% over the past hour, -6.11% over 24 hours, and +37.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EVA (EVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 530.17K$ 530.17K $ 530.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 590.49K$ 590.49K $ 590.49K Circulation Supply 897.86M 897.86M 897.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EVA is $ 530.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVA is 897.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 590.49K.