EVA (EVA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into EVA (EVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 06:08:31 (UTC+8)
USD

EVA (EVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for EVA (EVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 318,15K
$ 318,15K
Total Supply:
$ 1,00B
$ 1,00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 853,25M
$ 853,25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 372,86K
$ 372,86K
All-Time High:
$ 0,00159008
$ 0,00159008
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0,00037286
$ 0,00037286

EVA (EVA) Information

EVA Agent Online gives AI characters a “soul” — agents that remember, evolve, and feel real. More than bots, they live on X and beyond with on-chain memory, personality, and emotional depth. This approach lets EVA agents retain context and evolve over time, rather than resetting like conventional chatbots.

Powered by the $EVA token, they grow through every interaction.

It’s like an OS for AI NPCs — a bold step toward human-like, persistent digital companions in Web3.

Official Website:
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/33654

EVA (EVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of EVA (EVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of EVA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many EVA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

EVA Price Prediction

Want to know where EVA might be heading? Our EVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

