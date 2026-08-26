EtherFi Liquid Reserve Price Today

The live EtherFi Liquid Reserve (LIQUIDRESERVE) price today is $ 1.028, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIQUIDRESERVE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.028 per LIQUIDRESERVE.

EtherFi Liquid Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,620,499, with a circulating supply of 1.58M LIQUIDRESERVE. During the last 24 hours, LIQUIDRESERVE traded between $ 1.028 (low) and $ 1.028 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.028, while the all-time low was $ 1.024.

In short-term performance, LIQUIDRESERVE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

EtherFi Liquid Reserve (LIQUIDRESERVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 1.58M 1.58M 1.58M Total Supply 1,575,745.259474947 1,575,745.259474947 1,575,745.259474947

The current Market Cap of EtherFi Liquid Reserve is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of LIQUIDRESERVE is 1.58M, with a total supply of 1575745.259474947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.