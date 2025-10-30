ESV Capital (ESVC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01168365 24H High $ 0.01264621 All Time High $ 0.193934 Lowest Price $ 0.00539879 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) -2.17% Price Change (7D) -28.85%

ESV Capital (ESVC) real-time price is $0.01173195. Over the past 24 hours, ESVC traded between a low of $ 0.01168365 and a high of $ 0.01264621, showing active market volatility. ESVC's all-time high price is $ 0.193934, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00539879.

In terms of short-term performance, ESVC has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, -2.17% over 24 hours, and -28.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ESV Capital (ESVC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.17M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.17M Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,918.126461

The current Market Cap of ESV Capital is $ 1.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ESVC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999918.126461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.17M.