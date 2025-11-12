ESVC Capital is not just an investment. It’s the engine. All Tradehouse BOT subscription revenue flows into the ESVC on-chain treasury. Every trade is a proof of utility, not hype Your trading journey with us is just the beginning. Stake ESVC to earn daily Reward and unlock the chance to pitch your own startup ideas for funding. We reinvest a portion of our platform’s profit to support bold solutions from our staking community No Stop Loss: Designed for long-term compounding growth over 1,000 trades. AI-Powered, Hands-Free Trading: Simply connect your Binance account, pay a one-time entry fee, and let the bot trade on your behalf.