Ertha Price (ERTHA)
The live price of Ertha (ERTHA) today is 0.00120388 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.46M USD. ERTHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ertha Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 177.93K USD
- Ertha price change within the day is +3.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.21B USD
During today, the price change of Ertha to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ertha to USD was $ +0.0001792890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ertha to USD was $ +0.0000749452.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ertha to USD was $ +0.0003249259643537884.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001792890
|+14.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000749452
|+6.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003249259643537884
|+36.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ertha: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+3.04%
-16.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A brand new futuristic metaverse NFT game. Get ready for amazing Play 2 Earn (P2E) & Play 2 Learn (P2L) mechanics!
