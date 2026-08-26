What is the real-time price of ePEG today?

The live price of ePEG stands at $, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for EPEG?

EPEG has traded between $0.0 and $0.0, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is ePEG showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is EPEG currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests EPEG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of ePEG?

With a market cap of $24540, ePEG is ranked #7293, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has EPEG seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does ePEG compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence EPEG's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (100000000000.0 tokens), category performance within NFT,Base Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.