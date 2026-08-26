ElevateFi Price Today

The live ElevateFi (EFI) price today is $ 9.99, with a 2.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current EFI to USD conversion rate is $ 9.99 per EFI.

ElevateFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,479,105, with a circulating supply of 748.89K EFI. During the last 24 hours, EFI traded between $ 9.99 (low) and $ 10.6 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 117.96, while the all-time low was $ 1.75.

In short-term performance, EFI moved -0.11% in the last hour and -6.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.51K.

ElevateFi (EFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.48M$ 7.48M $ 7.48M Volume (24H) $ 13.51K$ 13.51K $ 13.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.48M$ 7.48M $ 7.48M Circulation Supply 748.89K 748.89K 748.89K Total Supply 999,999.0 999,999.0 999,999.0

The current Market Cap of ElevateFi is $ 7.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.51K. The circulating supply of EFI is 748.89K, with a total supply of 999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.48M.