Effect AI Price (EFX)
The live price of Effect AI (EFX) today is 0.02532646 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.24M USD. EFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Effect AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.42K USD
- Effect AI price change within the day is +1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 206.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EFX price information.
During today, the price change of Effect AI to USD was $ +0.00048432.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Effect AI to USD was $ +0.0526620199.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Effect AI to USD was $ +0.0314385376.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Effect AI to USD was $ +0.002493539386854515.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048432
|+1.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0526620199
|+207.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0314385376
|+124.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002493539386854515
|+10.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Effect AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
+1.95%
-14.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first Blockchain-based framework for the Future-of-Work
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EFX to AUD
A$0.040522336
|1 EFX to GBP
￡0.0200079034
|1 EFX to EUR
€0.0243134016
|1 EFX to USD
$0.02532646
|1 EFX to MYR
RM0.1137158054
|1 EFX to TRY
₺0.891491392
|1 EFX to JPY
¥3.9782803368
|1 EFX to RUB
₽2.5635442812
|1 EFX to INR
₹2.1547752168
|1 EFX to IDR
Rp408.4912331338
|1 EFX to PHP
₱1.4823577038
|1 EFX to EGP
￡E.1.2936755768
|1 EFX to BRL
R$0.1565175228
|1 EFX to CAD
C$0.0362168378
|1 EFX to BDT
৳3.0300576744
|1 EFX to NGN
₦39.2048535508
|1 EFX to UAH
₴1.0657374368
|1 EFX to VES
Bs1.29164946
|1 EFX to PKR
Rs7.0645627524
|1 EFX to KZT
₸13.2252241474
|1 EFX to THB
฿0.8689508426
|1 EFX to TWD
NT$0.828175242
|1 EFX to CHF
Fr0.0225405494
|1 EFX to HKD
HK$0.1965333296
|1 EFX to MAD
.د.م0.2550374522