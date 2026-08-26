EarthMeta Price Today

The live EarthMeta (EMT) price today is $ 0.00217883, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00217883 per EMT.

EarthMeta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,586,030, with a circulating supply of 2.10B EMT. During the last 24 hours, EMT traded between $ 0.00217484 (low) and $ 0.00220199 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00534964, while the all-time low was $ 0.00191997.

In short-term performance, EMT moved -0.20% in the last hour and +0.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 821.55.

EarthMeta (EMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.59M$ 4.59M $ 4.59M Volume (24H) $ 821.55$ 821.55 $ 821.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.59M$ 4.59M $ 4.59M Circulation Supply 2.10B 2.10B 2.10B Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EarthMeta is $ 4.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 821.55. The circulating supply of EMT is 2.10B, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.59M.