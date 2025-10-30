Dreamsync (DREAM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00114499 $ 0.00114499 $ 0.00114499 24H Low $ 0.00123448 $ 0.00123448 $ 0.00123448 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00114499$ 0.00114499 $ 0.00114499 24H High $ 0.00123448$ 0.00123448 $ 0.00123448 All Time High $ 0.00437362$ 0.00437362 $ 0.00437362 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.83% Price Change (1D) -3.05% Price Change (7D) -2.75% Price Change (7D) -2.75%

Dreamsync (DREAM) real-time price is $0.0011792. Over the past 24 hours, DREAM traded between a low of $ 0.00114499 and a high of $ 0.00123448, showing active market volatility. DREAM's all-time high price is $ 0.00437362, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DREAM has changed by -2.83% over the past hour, -3.05% over 24 hours, and -2.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dreamsync (DREAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,992,998.692206 999,992,998.692206 999,992,998.692206

The current Market Cap of Dreamsync is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DREAM is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992998.692206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.