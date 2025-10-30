The live Dreamsync price today is 0.0011792 USD. Track real-time DREAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DREAM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Dreamsync price today is 0.0011792 USD. Track real-time DREAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DREAM price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.0011792
Dreamsync (DREAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:11:14 (UTC+8)

Dreamsync (DREAM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00114499
24H Low
$ 0.00123448
24H High

$ 0.00114499
$ 0.00123448
$ 0.00437362
$ 0
-2.83%

-3.05%

-2.75%

-2.75%

Dreamsync (DREAM) real-time price is $0.0011792. Over the past 24 hours, DREAM traded between a low of $ 0.00114499 and a high of $ 0.00123448, showing active market volatility. DREAM's all-time high price is $ 0.00437362, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DREAM has changed by -2.83% over the past hour, -3.05% over 24 hours, and -2.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dreamsync (DREAM) Market Information

$ 1.21M
--
$ 1.21M
999.99M
999,992,998.692206
The current Market Cap of Dreamsync is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DREAM is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992998.692206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.

Dreamsync (DREAM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dreamsync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dreamsync to USD was $ -0.0003938288.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dreamsync to USD was $ +0.0000426976.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dreamsync to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.05%
30 Days$ -0.0003938288-33.39%
60 Days$ +0.0000426976+3.62%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Dreamsync (DREAM)

Dreamsync is a multifaceted project that combines cryptocurrency, POV (point-of-view) content creation, and community engagement. It revolves around $DREAM, a cryptocurrency that funds a weekly challenge ecosystem and is designed to grow into a larger streaming platform. Every Monday, 1,000,000 $DREAM is donated on-site, and the process is transparently recorded and released to the public every Friday. Holders receive weekly missions and verified participants share in the token rewards, with additional prizes for top creators. Another 1,000,000 $DREAM is distributed weekly to holders based on tier. Dreamsync’s goal is to evolve into a Web3-native, first-person content platform powered entirely by community participation and transparent token flows.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Dreamsync (DREAM) Resource

Dreamsync Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dreamsync (DREAM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dreamsync (DREAM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dreamsync.

Check the Dreamsync price prediction now!

DREAM to Local Currencies

Dreamsync (DREAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dreamsync (DREAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DREAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dreamsync (DREAM)

How much is Dreamsync (DREAM) worth today?
The live DREAM price in USD is 0.0011792 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DREAM to USD price?
The current price of DREAM to USD is $ 0.0011792. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Dreamsync?
The market cap for DREAM is $ 1.21M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DREAM?
The circulating supply of DREAM is 999.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DREAM?
DREAM achieved an ATH price of 0.00437362 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DREAM?
DREAM saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of DREAM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DREAM is -- USD.
Will DREAM go higher this year?
DREAM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DREAM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:11:14 (UTC+8)

