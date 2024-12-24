Dragon Crypto Aurum Price (DCAU)
The live price of Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) today is 0.958972 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 145.48K USD. DCAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dragon Crypto Aurum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 518.26 USD
- Dragon Crypto Aurum price change within the day is +3.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 151.70K USD
During today, the price change of Dragon Crypto Aurum to USD was $ +0.03421006.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dragon Crypto Aurum to USD was $ -0.1670593475.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dragon Crypto Aurum to USD was $ -0.4369526189.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dragon Crypto Aurum to USD was $ -1.350727446127171.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03421006
|+3.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1670593475
|-17.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4369526189
|-45.56%
|90 Days
|$ -1.350727446127171
|-58.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dragon Crypto Aurum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.51%
+3.70%
-7.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dragon Crypto Gaming (DCG) builds groundbreaking gaming experiences on the blockchain. For a deep dive into Dragon Crypto Gaming, please visit: https://dragoncrypto.io/ Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) serves as a utility token that drives the in-game economy of various DCG game offerings. DCAU is used to purchase NFT game avatars and is required to perform important in-game actions such as battling and healing. For more information, please visit: https://aurumdraconis.dragoncrypto.io https://tinydragon.games/ DCAU is 100% community-owned and fully minted. It has also become deflationary through various in-game token burn mechanisms.
