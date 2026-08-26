Draggable Aktionariat AG Price Today

The live Draggable Aktionariat AG (DAKS) price today is $ 6.19, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAKS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.19 per DAKS.

Draggable Aktionariat AG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,952,106, with a circulating supply of 800.00K DAKS. During the last 24 hours, DAKS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.32, while the all-time low was $ 6.19.

In short-term performance, DAKS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.11K.

Draggable Aktionariat AG (DAKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.95M$ 4.95M $ 4.95M Volume (24H) $ 1.11K$ 1.11K $ 1.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.95M$ 4.95M $ 4.95M Circulation Supply 800.00K 800.00K 800.00K Total Supply 800,000.0 800,000.0 800,000.0

The current Market Cap of Draggable Aktionariat AG is $ 4.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11K. The circulating supply of DAKS is 800.00K, with a total supply of 800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.95M.