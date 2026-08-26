DoubleZero Staked SOL Price Today

The live DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) price today is $ 103.4, with a 4.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current DZSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 103.4 per DZSOL.

DoubleZero Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,390,530, with a circulating supply of 32.79K DZSOL. During the last 24 hours, DZSOL traded between $ 102.18 (low) and $ 109.09 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 887.68, while the all-time low was $ 7.43.

In short-term performance, DZSOL moved +0.23% in the last hour and +26.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.23K.

DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.39M$ 3.39M $ 3.39M Volume (24H) $ 1.23K$ 1.23K $ 1.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.75M$ 69.75M $ 69.75M Circulation Supply 32.79K 32.79K 32.79K Total Supply 674,561.172271722 674,561.172271722 674,561.172271722

The current Market Cap of DoubleZero Staked SOL is $ 3.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.23K. The circulating supply of DZSOL is 32.79K, with a total supply of 674561.172271722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.75M.