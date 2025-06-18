DOSE Price (DOSE)
The live price of DOSE (DOSE) today is 0.00005861 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 191.82K USD. DOSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DOSE price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.27B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DOSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOSE price information.
During today, the price change of DOSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DOSE to USD was $ -0.0000262448.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DOSE to USD was $ -0.0000391412.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DOSE to USD was $ -0.0001713962375386259.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000262448
|-44.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000391412
|-66.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001713962375386259
|-74.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of DOSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
+0.07%
-13.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DOSE is the token of purchase, utility and action and is at the heart of the OliveX gamified fitness ecosystem. Players will receive DOSE tokens for completing workout based gameplay in Dustland Runner and other experiences. These tokens can be used to unlock items, purchase NFTs and participate in special events and game modes. Dustland Runner is the world’s first Proof of Workout audio game, where going on runs in the real world progresses the narrative and earns you virtual rewards (NFTs / DOSE tokens) that you can use to upgrade and progress your adventure. Built by OliveX with assistance from Six to Start, Dustland Runner is designed on top of the successful Zombies, Run! game engine and online platform; best in class for delivering audio running adventures on different devices and tracking players’ fitness goals and progress. Dustland Runner also leverages the strong storytelling experience that Zombies, Run! provides.
