Dobermann Price Today

The live Dobermann (DOBERMANN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOBERMANN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOBERMANN.

Dobermann currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 695,216, with a circulating supply of 999.90M DOBERMANN. During the last 24 hours, DOBERMANN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOBERMANN moved -0.52% in the last hour and +70.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.12K.

Dobermann (DOBERMANN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 695.22K$ 695.22K $ 695.22K Volume (24H) $ 3.12K$ 3.12K $ 3.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 695.22K$ 695.22K $ 695.22K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,904,787.2610086 999,904,787.2610086 999,904,787.2610086

The current Market Cap of Dobermann is $ 695.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.12K. The circulating supply of DOBERMANN is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999904787.2610086. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 695.22K.