DITGOLD Price Today

The live DITGOLD (DITAU) price today is $ 0.00831957, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current DITAU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00831957 per DITAU.

DITGOLD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,395,170, with a circulating supply of 888.89M DITAU. During the last 24 hours, DITAU traded between $ 0.00821758 (low) and $ 0.00849718 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00849718, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DITAU moved -0.21% in the last hour and +36.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 144.04K.

DITGOLD (DITAU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.40M$ 7.40M $ 7.40M Volume (24H) $ 144.04K$ 144.04K $ 144.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.40M$ 7.40M $ 7.40M Circulation Supply 888.89M 888.89M 888.89M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of DITGOLD is $ 7.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 144.04K. The circulating supply of DITAU is 888.89M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.40M.