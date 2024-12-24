DeFi Pulse Index Price (DPI)
The live price of DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) today is 148.48 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.10M USD. DPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFi Pulse Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 119.38K USD
- DeFi Pulse Index price change within the day is +3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 169.01K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DPI price information.
During today, the price change of DeFi Pulse Index to USD was $ +5.42.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Pulse Index to USD was $ +61.4840535040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Pulse Index to USD was $ +130.4949145600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Pulse Index to USD was $ +66.49600361250962.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +5.42
|+3.79%
|30 Days
|$ +61.4840535040
|+41.41%
|60 Days
|$ +130.4949145600
|+87.89%
|90 Days
|$ +66.49600361250962
|+81.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFi Pulse Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.74%
+3.79%
-15.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 DPI to AUD
A$237.568
|1 DPI to GBP
￡117.2992
|1 DPI to EUR
€142.5408
|1 DPI to USD
$148.48
